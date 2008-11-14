Japan Getting beatmania IIDX 15 DJ TROOPERS Box Set

Hey PS2 owners, who loves ya? Konami does! This December, the company is releasing a beatmania IIDX 15 DJ TROOPERS box set in Japan. The set is priced at ¥10,500 ($162) and comes with a fancy camo box, the game, beatmania IIDX VISUAL EMOTIONS 7, a beatmania IIDX 15 DJ TROOPERS poster and a LP-style calender.
ＫＯＮＡＭＩ、PS2「beatmania IIDX 15 DJ TROOPERS特別版」
特製ボックスとカレンダーのデザインを公開 [Game Watch]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink