Japanese Prince Of Persia Art Book Is Sketchy

People preordering Prince of Persia were promised a treat. They were promised a strategy guide, an artbook and a CD. Promised, but never shown, as it's only now that we get our first look at the collector's edition pack-in. Or, the Japanese edition at any rate. Use your imagination, pretend the whole thing's in English, as odds are this is exactly what we're getting. It appears, based on the packaging, that the CD and artbook are rolled into one, so don't go expecting a large, hardcover coffee table book for your preordering troubles. Still, for what it is, it looks nice enough.

