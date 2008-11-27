Japanese Res 5 Collector's Edition Will Be Better Than Ours

Get a look at this thing. It's pure excess. It's the Japanese collector's edition of Resident Evil 5. In Yen, it's ￥12,800. In AU dollars, that's $207. And is almost worth it.
It's available only to Japanese customers shopping on Capcom's online store, so if you want a copy, prepare for a nasty case of importer's inflation. That or be really nice to Ash for a week. If by some chance you do get your hands on one, here's what you'll have scored yourself:
- a USB flash drive disguised as some kind of vial/canister from the game.
- an art book.
- a shoulder/waist strap that I'm going to call a phone bandolier.
Oh, and you'll also get a copy of one of 2009's most hotly-anticipated games. Don't forget that.
Biohazard 5 CE [Capcom, via Siliconera]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink