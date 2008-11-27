Japanese Res 5 Collector's Edition Will Be Better Than Ours

Get a look at this thing. It's pure excess. It's the Japanese collector's edition of Resident Evil 5. In Yen, it's ￥12,800. In AU dollars, that's $207. And is almost worth it.

It's available only to Japanese customers shopping on Capcom's online store, so if you want a copy, prepare for a nasty case of importer's inflation. That or be really nice to Ash for a week. If by some chance you do get your hands on one, here's what you'll have scored yourself:

- a USB flash drive disguised as some kind of vial/canister from the game.



- an art book.



- a shoulder/waist strap that I'm going to call a phone bandolier.



Oh, and you'll also get a copy of one of 2009's most hotly-anticipated games. Don't forget that.

