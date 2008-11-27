The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Japanese Res 5 Collector's Edition Will Be Better Than Ours

Get a look at this thing. It's pure excess. It's the Japanese collector's edition of Resident Evil 5. In Yen, it's ￥12,800. In AU dollars, that's $207. And is almost worth it.

It's available only to Japanese customers shopping on Capcom's online store, so if you want a copy, prepare for a nasty case of importer's inflation. That or be really nice to Ash for a week. If by some chance you do get your hands on one, here's what you'll have scored yourself:

- a USB flash drive disguised as some kind of vial/canister from the game.

- an art book.

- a shoulder/waist strap that I'm going to call a phone bandolier.

Oh, and you'll also get a copy of one of 2009's most hotly-anticipated games. Don't forget that.

Biohazard 5 CE [Capcom, via Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles