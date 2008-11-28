'Jasper' 360 Consoles Hit The Market

The 360's latest - and safest - chipset is codenamed "Jasper". And has been on our radar for a while now. Well, if posters on xbox-scene are to be believed, Jasper 360s have finally gone on sale.

Biggest giveaway is the 150w you can see there on the power brick. Jaspers are supposed to run quieter, use less power and run cooler, so if you're in the market for a 360, might want to look for one manufactured anytime after October 23, 2008.

