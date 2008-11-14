The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Jump Scans Totally Spoil Square's Bahamut Countdown

Way to go, US Jump Magazine. Here we were, all speculating and stuff, and you have to come along and get pages scanned showing that the Bahumut countdown that had us all abuzz yesterday was for Blood of Bahamut for the Nintendo DS. It's an action RPG featuring 2D sprites fighting in a 3D environment, with the giant walking city looking fellow in the background, do whatever it is giant walking city looking things do. According to the folks over at Final Fantasy Union, an additional scan depicts two characters, Ibuki and Yui, but suggests that the title could be a four-player affair.

Best of luck on that big old countdown clock, Square Enix. You really need to learn to time these things to occur before the magazine scans hit.

Blood of Bahamut Confirmed For Nintendo DS [Final Fantasy Union - Thanks CockroachMan!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles