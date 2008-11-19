Kids Can Sit On Sonic For A 'Full-Body Sensory Experience'

...with the Reactor Mini Chair from Ultimate Gaming Chair! The gaming chair manufacturer is delivering its first kid-sized, speaker-stuffed chair in time for the holiday season which just happens to coincide with the release of Sega's Sonic Unleashed. The smaller sized gaming chair is designed for kids ages three to nine years and comes with a full colour image of Sega's enduring mascot Sonic the Hedgehog.
Rob Lightner of Sega of America says that the chair is "an ideal complement to the Sonic franchise and delivers the ultimate game experience to young player." However, he also says that Sonic Unleashed "reinvents the Sonic The Hedgehog dynasty" with "imaginative new storylines" so we're not sure we can trust him.
Still, if you're kid's in need of something to sit on and isn't jaded by Sonic games, this is the chair for him or her!
Ultimate Game Chair Unveils First Video Game Chair for Kids Featuring SEGA's Sonic The Hedgehog
New Reactor Mini Game Chair Coincides with Debut of SEGA's Best-Selling Kids' Franchise "Sonic Unleashed"
November 18, 2008, ANTIOCH, CA - The Ultimate Game Chair, maker of all-in-one virtual game, massage and home theatre chairs, today unveiled the first-ever kids' video game chair - the Reactor Mini Game Chair. The new Reactor Mini Chair is a result of a licensing deal between SEGA and Ultimate Game Chair and will feature SEGA's Sonic The Hedgehog - one of the best-known kids' franchise in the history of games. In addition, the Reactor Mini debut will coincide with the release of SEGA's hotly anticipated Sonic Unleashed.
The Reactor Mini represents Ultimate Game Chair's first-ever game chair designed for the 3-to-9 year old crowd. The Reactor Mini includes a larger-than-life, full-colour image of SEGA's iconic blue mascot, Sonic The Hedgehog, which appears on the seat back and wraps around the chair for a three-dimensional effect.
Weighing only 13 pounds and measuring 25 ¾ inches (H) by 14 ½ inches (W), the Reactor Mini is sized and stylized specifically for young gamers. With four high-impact vibrating motors and 3D-stereo sound, the Reactor Mini amplifies game play with any title on all gaming systems.
Your browser may not support display of this image."Perched in the Reactor Mini, young gamers will embark on a high-speed adventure where movements, fighting and speed deliver a full-body sensory experience - all in the comfort of a chair that is sized perfectly to fit," said Jamie Duran, president of Ultimate Game Chair. "Drawing on SEGA's legacy of the best game play and most engaging storylines, we have built a chair that will unleash a child's inner hedgehog and redefine video game fun."
The Reactor Mini Game Chair will be available online at www.ultimategamechair.com beginning November 21. SONIC Unleashed Xbox 360 games in the United States will include a promotional piece spotlighting the Reactor Mini and offering Sonic fans a 10 percent discount. The Reactor Mini is $69.99 (MSRP) or $62.99 (with coupon), plus shipping. Sonic Unleashed will be rated E10.
ABOUT ULTIMATE GAME CHAIR
Ultimate Game Chair, Inc., headquartered in Antioch, California, designs all-in-one virtual game, massage and home theatre chairs. Ultimate Game Chair amplifies the video gaming experience by delivering patented special effects and high-impact vibration capabilities that deliver the ultimate in game play intensity. For more information, visit http://www.UltimateGameChair.com.
