Kids Can Sit On Sonic For A 'Full-Body Sensory Experience'

...with the Reactor Mini Chair from Ultimate Gaming Chair! The gaming chair manufacturer is delivering its first kid-sized, speaker-stuffed chair in time for the holiday season which just happens to coincide with the release of Sega's Sonic Unleashed. The smaller sized gaming chair is designed for kids ages three to nine years and comes with a full colour image of Sega's enduring mascot Sonic the Hedgehog.

Rob Lightner of Sega of America says that the chair is "an ideal complement to the Sonic franchise and delivers the ultimate game experience to young player." However, he also says that Sonic Unleashed "reinvents the Sonic The Hedgehog dynasty" with "imaginative new storylines" so we're not sure we can trust him.

Still, if you're kid's in need of something to sit on and isn't jaded by Sonic games, this is the chair for him or her!