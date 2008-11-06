Welcome to the latest episode of Check Your E-mail Accounts with Kotaku. Today's post will be discussing the public Killzone 2 beta, in which PlayStation Underground members can now partake. The beta's been open to a select group of PlayStation 3 owners for a while now, but a new batch of invites have gone out to players, dozens of whom read Kotaku and tipped us off to its expanded audience. Check all your e-mail accounts, kids, and keep an eye peeled for the glowing Helghast eyes that grant admission to the beta.
Killzone 2 Beta Invites Glowing Out Now
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
cant wait for my key or such this game is gonna be amazing