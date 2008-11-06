Killzone 2 Beta Invites Glowing Out Now

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Welcome to the latest episode of Check Your E-mail Accounts with Kotaku. Today's post will be discussing the public Killzone 2 beta, in which PlayStation Underground members can now partake. The beta's been open to a select group of PlayStation 3 owners for a while now, but a new batch of invites have gone out to players, dozens of whom read Kotaku and tipped us off to its expanded audience. Check all your e-mail accounts, kids, and keep an eye peeled for the glowing Helghast eyes that grant admission to the beta.

Comments

  • ben Guest

    cant wait for my key or such this game is gonna be amazing

    0
  • Roger Guest

    Is there any chance of a Killzone 2 Beta code being sent to me so we can try this wonderful game? Thanks in advance

    0

