Killzone 2 Beta Invites Glowing Out Now

Welcome to the latest episode of Check Your E-mail Accounts with Kotaku. Today's post will be discussing the public Killzone 2 beta, in which PlayStation Underground members can now partake. The beta's been open to a select group of PlayStation 3 owners for a while now, but a new batch of invites have gone out to players, dozens of whom read Kotaku and tipped us off to its expanded audience. Check all your e-mail accounts, kids, and keep an eye peeled for the glowing Helghast eyes that grant admission to the beta.