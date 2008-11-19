King Of Fighters XII For US, Europe In 2009

You'd have thought this news was to be simply expected, not highlighted, but in these days of not-getting-SFIV-cabinets, you can't take anything for granted: Ignition Entertainment have today announced that they'll be publishing console versions of SNK's King of Fighters XII in the US and Europe. And that's about all they announced. No price, no intended platforms, not even a vague release window, though with it not due in Japanese arcades until next April, don't go expecting it too soon.

<a href="http://eyevio.jp/movie/168361"><img src="http://eyevio.jp/file/168361/w1"></a>

Glendale, CA - November 18, 2008 - Ignition Entertainment Ltd., a UTV Enterprise, a worldwide publisher and developer of videogames announced today that The King of Fighters XII is coming to North America and Europe in 2009.

In celebration of its landmark 15th Anniversary, The King of Fighters XII — one of the last great arcade 3-on-3 fighter games — is about to get even greater. For the first time in its history, this ultimate fighting game has undergone a complete graphical overhaul. All sprites used over the past 14 years have been dropped and replaced with new 2D high definition, high resolution sprites, on detailed 2D backgrounds, drawn 100% by hand.

"Dreams never die!" said Ajay Chadha, President of Ignition Entertainment. "I've been a huge The King of Fighters fan since 1994 when the game first debuted and I know original fans will be as excited as I am about this groundbreaking installment of this very popular series. And just as importantly, The King of Fighters XII should be a treat for the new gamers who've just been introduced to the hugely popular franchise."

Stay tuned to Ignition Entertainment for more information — including release date, game platforms, screenshots and loads of details on new features!