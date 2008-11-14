Kirby Chews Up, Spits Out Niko Bellic In Japan

The Japanese release of Kirby Superstar Ultra, which will hit Oz on November 27, lands with a resounding pink boom, selling over a quarter million copies. It kicks last week's champ Grand Theft Auto IV from the top of the charts. Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe joins five other Nintendo DS games in the top ten, the only new debut to chart above the jump.

Recently launched PlayStation 3 titles GTA IV, Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III and LittleBigPlanet do good enough business to stay in the top ten, a feat we don't expect to see repeated next week. New releases like Samurai Dou 3, Family Ski: World Ski & Snowboard and Fushigi no Dungeon: Fuurai no Shiren DS 2 - Sabaku no Majou will probably take up valuable chart real estate.

The rest of Japan's best sellers for the week of Nov. 3 to 9 are after the break.

01. Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe (DS) - 266,000 / NEW

02. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 40,000 / 1,129,000

03. Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode (DS) - 37,000 / 154,000

04. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 37,000 / 1,890,000

05. Grand Theft Auto IV (PS3) - 36,000 / 169,000

06. Valkyrie Profile: Toga o Seoumono (DS) - 33,000 / 112,000

07. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP the Best) (PSP) - 19,000 / 44,000

08. Aruite Wakaru: Seikatsu Rhythm DS (DS) - 18,000 / 45,000

09. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III (PS3) - 17,000 / 52,000

10. LittleBigPlanet (PS3) - 17,000 / 69,000

11. Wii Music (Wii)

12. Wii Fit (Wii)

13. Shugo Chara! Amunonijiro Chara Change (DS)

14. Avalon Code (DS)

15. Wrestling Angels: Survivor 2 (PS2)

16. Cid to Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon: Toki Wasure no Meikyuu + (DS)

17. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)

18. Yuusha no Kuse ni Namaikida Or 2 (PSP)

19. Shape Boxing: Wii de Enjoy! Diet (Wii)

20. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 Special (PS2)

21. Nostalgia no Kaze (DS)

22. Grand Theft Auto IV (Xbox 360)

23. Wii Sports (Wii)

24. Inazuma Eleven (DS)

25. Zero no Tsukaima: Maigo no Period to Ikusen no Symphony (PS2)

26. Yes! Precure 5 Go Go Zenin Shu Go! Dream Festival (DS)

27. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS)

28. Dragonball DS (DS)

29. Mario Kart DS (DS)

30. DS Bimoji Training (DS)

