Kirby Chews Up, Spits Out Niko Bellic In Japan

The Japanese release of Kirby Superstar Ultra, which will hit Oz on November 27, lands with a resounding pink boom, selling over a quarter million copies. It kicks last week's champ Grand Theft Auto IV from the top of the charts. Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe joins five other Nintendo DS games in the top ten, the only new debut to chart above the jump.

Recently launched PlayStation 3 titles GTA IV, Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III and LittleBigPlanet do good enough business to stay in the top ten, a feat we don't expect to see repeated next week. New releases like Samurai Dou 3, Family Ski: World Ski & Snowboard and Fushigi no Dungeon: Fuurai no Shiren DS 2 - Sabaku no Majou will probably take up valuable chart real estate.

The rest of Japan's best sellers for the week of Nov. 3 to 9 are after the break.

01. Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe (DS) - 266,000 / NEW
02. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 40,000 / 1,129,000
03. Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode (DS) - 37,000 / 154,000
04. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 37,000 / 1,890,000
05. Grand Theft Auto IV (PS3) - 36,000 / 169,000
06. Valkyrie Profile: Toga o Seoumono (DS) - 33,000 / 112,000
07. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP the Best) (PSP) - 19,000 / 44,000
08. Aruite Wakaru: Seikatsu Rhythm DS (DS) - 18,000 / 45,000
09. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III (PS3) - 17,000 / 52,000
10. LittleBigPlanet (PS3) - 17,000 / 69,000

11. Wii Music (Wii)
12. Wii Fit (Wii)
13. Shugo Chara! Amunonijiro Chara Change (DS)
14. Avalon Code (DS)
15. Wrestling Angels: Survivor 2 (PS2)
16. Cid to Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon: Toki Wasure no Meikyuu + (DS)
17. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)
18. Yuusha no Kuse ni Namaikida Or 2 (PSP)
19. Shape Boxing: Wii de Enjoy! Diet (Wii)
20. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 Special (PS2)
21. Nostalgia no Kaze (DS)
22. Grand Theft Auto IV (Xbox 360)
23. Wii Sports (Wii)
24. Inazuma Eleven (DS)
25. Zero no Tsukaima: Maigo no Period to Ikusen no Symphony (PS2)
26. Yes! Precure 5 Go Go Zenin Shu Go! Dream Festival (DS)
27. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS)
28. Dragonball DS (DS)
29. Mario Kart DS (DS)
30. DS Bimoji Training (DS)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]

