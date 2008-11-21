Kirby Continues To Suck Yen In Japan Ultra Super Deluxe Style

Last week's Media Create chart topper, Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe, holds on to the top spot amid plenty of new competition. Way of the Samurai 3 and Resistance 2 both debuted strong, kicking former top ten PlayStation 3 titles LittleBigPlanet and Grand Theft Auto IV out of the top ten.

The PS3 has another new game appearing on the chart, as FIFA 09 sells enough to land at #18. Pokémon Platinum creeps ever closer to the 2 million mark and DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense 2 Shin Tantei Series: Kanezawa kankan gokkan no kyoukoku fukushuu no kage brings extra long titles from Tecmo back to the forefront.

The rest of Japan's best sellers for the week of Nov. 10 to 16 are after the break.

01. Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe (DS) - 97,000 / 363,000

02. Way of the Samurai 3 (PS3) - 81,000 / NEW

03. Tongari Boushi no Mahou no 365 Nichi (DS) - 72,000 / NEW

04. Fushigi no Dungeon: Fuurai no Shiren DS 2 - Sabaku no Majou (DS) - 34,000 / NEW

05. Resistance 2 (PS3) - 34,000 / NEW

06. DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense 2 Shin Tantei Series: Kanezawa kankan gokkan no kyoukoku fukushuu no kage (DS) - 33,000 / NEW

07. Ryuusei no RockMan 3: Black Ace (DS) - 33,000 / NEW

08. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 30,000 / 1,159,000

09. Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode (DS) - 30,000 / 183,000

10. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 27,000 / 1,917,000

11. Grand Theft Auto IV (PS3)

12. Wii Fit (Wii)

13. Ryuusei no RockMan 3: Red Joker (DS)

14. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III (PS3)

15. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (The Best) (PSP)

16. Family Ski & Snowboard (Wii)

17. Valkyrie Profile: Toga o Seoumono (DS)

18. FIFA 09 (PS3)

19. Wii Music (Wii)

20. Aruite Wakaru: Seikatsu Rhythm DS (DS)

21. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)

22. LittleBigPlanet (PS3)

23. Shape Boxing: Wii de Enjoy! Diet (Wii)

24. Yuusha no Kuse ni Namaikida Or 2 (PSP)

25. Wii Sports (Wii)

26. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)

27. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 Special (PS2)

28. Inazuma Eleven (DS)

29. Cid to Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon: Toki Wasure no Meikyuu + (DS)

30. Avalon Code (DS)

