Konami Boob Shooter Offers 115 Pin-Up Pictures

Finally, the Xbox 360 port of Konami arcade shooter Otomedius Gorgeous! has been released in Japan. The game was delayed about a month "to eradicate bugs and improve the quality even more." The Xbox 360 version has several modes: Original (arcade version), Gorgeous (wide screen), Online Multiplayer Mode. There is also a Gallery with 115 images you can stare at — and it doesn't seem like these images need to be unlocked or anything. What kind of images? Images of characters in skimpy outfits that can be zoomed in on. See the link.

太っ腹オトメディウスG [ある大学生のオタ日記]