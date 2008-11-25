The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Konami Boob Shooter Offers 115 Pin-Up Pictures

Finally, the Xbox 360 port of Konami arcade shooter Otomedius Gorgeous! has been released in Japan. The game was delayed about a month "to eradicate bugs and improve the quality even more." The Xbox 360 version has several modes: Original (arcade version), Gorgeous (wide screen), Online Multiplayer Mode. There is also a Gallery with 115 images you can stare at — and it doesn't seem like these images need to be unlocked or anything. What kind of images? Images of characters in skimpy outfits that can be zoomed in on. See the link.

太っ腹オトメディウスG [ある大学生のオタ日記]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles