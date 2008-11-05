Konami Has 'No Plans' For MGS4 Expansion

These days it's not uncommon for hit games to get DLC expansions. Rumours have been swirling that likewise Metal Gear Solid 4 will be getting the same treatment. Not so! says Konami. Here's the official statement from the game's publisher: "There are no plans to expand Metal Gear Solid 4... All further expansions are planned for Metal Gear Online." Nothing against MGO, but that's a damn shame. A few new maps would be nice — heck, we'd buy 'em. Think of this as a swift punch to the nards from your friends at Konami.

