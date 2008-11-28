Kotaku Video Podcast (Now With Zombies)

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Yesterday Mike McWhertor, Mike Fahey and Adam Barenblat joined me in a friendly game of kill the zombie on the Xbox 360 while we talked about the flagging economy, our personal favourite games, whether the balance board is a gimmick or controller and why Zombie Tanks suck in Left 4 Dead. That's right Zombie Tank, I'm talking to you!

Sit back and enjoy us... trying... to carry on... a conversation... while zombie hordes.... attack... and we wait for the.... boat. Dammit, I'm dead again.

Remember to check out the Cooking with DS video from this morning if you're hankering for a second helping of Kotaku video today. You can also browse the Kotaku Video library over on iTunes which is packed full of time-wasters and nonsense.

