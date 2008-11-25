Lara Croft Does Gymnastics at MTV, Or Why I Want to Work for a Cable Network

What do you do when you're offered a chance to interview the model who portrays Lara Croft in real life? Well if you're MTV's always ingenious Stephen Totilo you have her come in and act out a scene from a faux iteration of Tomb Raider, one that features the MTV newsroom as level and a stapler as prize.
Best part? Watching Totilo trying to follow in her footsteps. Thanks goodness he doesn't have the same outfit.
