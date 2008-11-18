Latest Wii Update Will, As Usual, Attempt To Block The Homebrew Channel

If you bothered to turn your Wii on tonight, you'll have been prompted to perform a system update. It'll take your Wii to version 3.4. Version 3.4 does nothing new except, and I quote, "automatically remove" any "unauthorised modifications to save files". That's your edited Twilight Princess save files, users of the Homebrew Channel, so as with most firmware updates, you'd do well to stay away from this one if you want to continue getting any expanded use out of your Wii.

Nintendo unleashes Wii Menu 3.4, updates ToS and removes save files [Wii Fanboy]