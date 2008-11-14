LBP 4 PSP WTF?

LittlerNotAsBigPlanetoid? The December issue of Electronic Gaming Monthly carries a rumour (the second we've heard this year) that LittleBigPlanet may be about to get even more ubiquitous as the title is ported to the PSP.

EGM's head of rumour mongering Quartermann wrote,

The LBP universe will also continue to evolve next year with the release of the PSP version: Q-Mann hears it's fantastically ambitious and will further flesh out the PS3 LBP experience.

There are no actual facts about the game, but it would be difficult to imagine using the PSP to do any serious level editing.

Interestingly, Media Molecule are apparently not involved in the port and are said to be considering new project - including a possible online RPG.