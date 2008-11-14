LBP 4 PSP WTF?

LittlerNotAsBigPlanetoid? The December issue of Electronic Gaming Monthly carries a rumour (the second we've heard this year) that LittleBigPlanet may be about to get even more ubiquitous as the title is ported to the PSP.
EGM's head of rumour mongering Quartermann wrote,
The LBP universe will also continue to evolve next year with the release of the PSP version: Q-Mann hears it's fantastically ambitious and will further flesh out the PS3 LBP experience.
There are no actual facts about the game, but it would be difficult to imagine using the PSP to do any serious level editing.
Interestingly, Media Molecule are apparently not involved in the port and are said to be considering new project - including a possible online RPG.
henri1kk. As I understand it, the one area in which the PS3 excels is processing because of its unique architecture. Both 360 and PS3 multithread, but 360 is all old school pc style with 3 cores and ps3 is some crazy thing with 1 core but all these little SPE's for small concurrent tasks. like physics. lbp is a game entirely built around rigid body physics, often with large numbers of objects moving on and off screen.
by choosing such a model sony have ignored the issue of developer learning curves (which are measured in months and years of experience) while microsoft have actually gone with a developer freindly, familiar option. basically a pc in a box.
both have significant install bases and neither is going anywhere. the 360 has had a lot of success, and with good reason (despite that one big hiccup) but i do think that the ps3 will come into its own in something more like a year or two. right now you are seeing games built for pc/360, then gutted and having those guts replaced. any developer will tell you this kind of thing needs a LOT of work to get right, and I suspect those PS3 titles that have suffered issues (like fallout 3) are falling foul of the budget.
it would be great to see some unique titles that take advantage of the PS3. LBP is rocking my world at the moment, and I think the PS3 base is a bit older and probably interested in some games that arent FPS, while the 360's shared architecture with the PC makes it perfect for FPS devs to cross over, which is why there are so many good ones.