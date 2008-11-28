LBP Nuts Recreate R-Type

You have to admire the commitment that this must have taken. A whole R-Type level lovingly recreated in LittleBigPlanet by insane Japanese gamers. There is something really charming about the the mechanical feel of the animation - as though a deranged toymaker had recreated the game in clockwork and paper mache.

It does go on a bit - nearly six minutes - but it is clearly a labour of love, so we can forgive them for wanting to take their time.

[thanks to Glenn Usher for the tip]