The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

LBP Nuts Recreate R-Type

You have to admire the commitment that this must have taken. A whole R-Type level lovingly recreated in LittleBigPlanet by insane Japanese gamers. There is something really charming about the the mechanical feel of the animation - as though a deranged toymaker had recreated the game in clockwork and paper mache.

It does go on a bit - nearly six minutes - but it is clearly a labour of love, so we can forgive them for wanting to take their time.

[thanks to Glenn Usher for the tip]

Comments

  • ren-ren Guest

    that's not r-type... what the hell...

    0
  • eagleeyed Guest

    This was posted on Kokatu I am pretty sure when the beta was still happening or just after launch. This was definitely on Kotaku a few weeks ago though.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles