LBP Servers Down, This Time On Purpose

Looks like the troubled LittleBitPlanet servers will be going down again today.

This time, though, the outage is planned for maintenance, according to Sony Computer Entertainment of Europe by way of Three Speech.

Hello everyone. Please note that the LittleBigPlanet online servers will be down for essential maintenance on Thursday November 6th between 8am and 5pm GMT. During this period the offline game will be unaffected as we work to improve online performance. So keep playing or creating and we'll have some shiny new servers ready for when we get back.

Keep your Sackboy eyes crossed that this fix will be a keeper and they'll be able to get rid of those lag issues plaguing some of us.

LittleBigPlanet Statement from SCEE [Three Speech]

