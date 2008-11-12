The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Left 4 Dead Demo 4 Xbox Live 2. The Kotaku PSA posted earlier today that brought word of the Left 4 Dead demo hitting Steam today failed to mention that the Xbox 360 demo has also gone live. Well, it has — for everyone who is not in Japan. According to Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb's blog, the game is rated M for an alcohol reference. Make sure the kids are out of the room when that occurs.

