Left 4 Dead Demo 4 Xbox Live 2. The Kotaku PSA posted earlier today that brought word of the Left 4 Dead demo hitting Steam today failed to mention that the Xbox 360 demo has also gone live. Well, it has — for everyone who is not in Japan. According to Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb's blog, the game is rated M for an alcohol reference. Make sure the kids are out of the room when that occurs.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink