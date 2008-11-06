Left 4 Dead Demo Early Look Confirmed For 2AM PST Tomorrow

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Just a reminder if you wanted to get an early look at the Left 4 Dead demo.

All PC pre-orders via STEAM can get their hands on the demo a week early - as can all North American Xbox 360 pre-orders via GameStop and EB Games.

The downloads have been confirmed as starting at approximately 2AM PST (8am AEDT). Anyone who hasn't pre ordered (perhaps because they want to see the demo first) can download it on November 11th.

The demo will feature single player and co-op gameplay that covers the first part of one of the game's chapters. Valve's Gabe Newell has previously indicated that the demo will take place in the Hospital level.

[Steam]

