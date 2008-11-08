Left 4 Dead Demo 'Hacked' To Allow Extra Fun Times



I've been playing the Left 4 Dead demo most of this week. Been having a blast with it, too. But the demo's fairly limited in scope; only two maps, then you're done. Fortunately, PC gamers are nothing if not industrious, and already have come up with a few ways to squeeze a little more variety from the demo.

And they're not even "hacks", really, just workarounds. One lets you play splitscreen co-op on the same PC. Another lets you play as the zombies. And perhaps the best one is from the clip above, showing that the demo has bare-bones support for custom maps.

[via Shacknews]