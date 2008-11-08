Left 4 Dead Demo 'Hacked' To Allow Extra Fun Times

I've been playing the Left 4 Dead demo most of this week. Been having a blast with it, too. But the demo's fairly limited in scope; only two maps, then you're done. Fortunately, PC gamers are nothing if not industrious, and already have come up with a few ways to squeeze a little more variety from the demo.
And they're not even "hacks", really, just workarounds. One lets you play splitscreen co-op on the same PC. Another lets you play as the zombies. And perhaps the best one is from the clip above, showing that the demo has bare-bones support for custom maps.
[via Shacknews]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink