The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Left 4 Dead Goes After Dark

Lots of canned soundbytes to be found in Left 4 Dead. We like 'em! It can help lighten the mood, and also reveal a bit about each of the survivor's personalities. Take this clip, for example. This clip reveals a bit about Bill. And how, faced with the prospect of the end of the human race, Bill's... baser instincts kick in. Clip's after the jump, because Bill's baser instincts (and accompanying social skills) probably aren't suitable for your place of work.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles