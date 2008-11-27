Left 4 Dead Movie Posters Get Real

Those deliciously pun-laden movie posters that precede each of Left 4 Dead's campaigns can now decorate the wall of your choice. Valve has put all four posters up for sale at its online store.

The artwork for No Mercy, Death Toll, Dead Air and Blood Harvest adorns each of the posters, which measure 18" by 24". That's definitely smaller than some of us would have liked, but at $US6.99 each (or $US14.99 for all four), we can't really complain.

Hopefully they'll sell magically and Valve will be forced to print them up at larger sizes to appease our consuming hunger. Did I mention I really like this game?

Valve Store