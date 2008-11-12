The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Left 4 Dead PC Demo 4 Everyone

The PC demo for Valve's upcoming survival horror shooter Left 4 Dead has been set free of its pre-order only constraints and is now rampaging through the computers of Steam users everywhere. I myself hadn't had a chance to play the game until the demo came out, and all I can say is oh my f***ing god. The first time you find yourself suddenly confronted with what seems like an endless stream of hungry, howling undead is one of those gaming moments that will stick with you until you're old and jaded, sitting on your space porch complaining about the latest holo-games the kids are playing. I highly recommend trying it out.

Left 4 Dead Demo Available Now [Steam News]

Comments

  • zoran Guest

    ITs GREAT!!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles