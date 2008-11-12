Left 4 Dead PC Demo 4 Everyone

The PC demo for Valve's upcoming survival horror shooter Left 4 Dead has been set free of its pre-order only constraints and is now rampaging through the computers of Steam users everywhere. I myself hadn't had a chance to play the game until the demo came out, and all I can say is oh my f***ing god. The first time you find yourself suddenly confronted with what seems like an endless stream of hungry, howling undead is one of those gaming moments that will stick with you until you're old and jaded, sitting on your space porch complaining about the latest holo-games the kids are playing. I highly recommend trying it out.

