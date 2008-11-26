Left 4 Dead Stats Show...

...that you're all a bit shit.

Published today by Valve, a look at the game's PC user stats show that while most of you are up for helping out a buddy, and some of you have finished the game, nobody has done a "Dead Rising".

What's a "Dead Rising"? The "ZOMBIE GENOCIDEST" achievement. See, Dead Rising had an achievement called "Zombie Genocider". To earn it, you had to kill 53,594 zombies. Or, the entire population of the game's town, Willamette. Left 4 Dead, in a tip of the hat, requires you to kill 53,595. Cute.

The published statistics - which list the percentage of players to have earned each of the game's achievements on PC - also show that only 2.1% of you have finished any campaign on expert. And only 0.2% of you have finished every campaign on expert. Really, only 0.2%?

Lift your game.

