Left 4 Dead Teases Tenth Team Fortress 2 Class

Eagle-eyed Kotaku reader Srider spied something interesting during his playthrough of the Left 4 Dead demo, amusingly enough on the back of an in-game box of "Chocobites" cereal. Seen in the first apartment in the game's first campaign — and wherever cereal is eaten in Left 4 Dead — the back of the box promises a free six-inch Team Fortress 2 action figure. The catch? It teases us to "collect all 10!"

But there are only nine Team Fortress 2 classes: Pyro, Engineer, Sniper, Spy, Heavy, Demoman, Medic, Scout, and Soldier. Hmmm... Valve's Robin Walker has hinted at such additions in the past. Maybe they're coming sooner than we think.

And, by the way, Valve. Put me down for some of those action figures.