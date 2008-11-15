The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Left 4 Dead Teases Tenth Team Fortress 2 Class

Eagle-eyed Kotaku reader Srider spied something interesting during his playthrough of the Left 4 Dead demo, amusingly enough on the back of an in-game box of "Chocobites" cereal. Seen in the first apartment in the game's first campaign — and wherever cereal is eaten in Left 4 Dead — the back of the box promises a free six-inch Team Fortress 2 action figure. The catch? It teases us to "collect all 10!"

But there are only nine Team Fortress 2 classes: Pyro, Engineer, Sniper, Spy, Heavy, Demoman, Medic, Scout, and Soldier. Hmmm... Valve's Robin Walker has hinted at such additions in the past. Maybe they're coming sooner than we think.

And, by the way, Valve. Put me down for some of those action figures.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles