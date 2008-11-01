The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Legendary Backstory Revealed In Graphic Novel

Spark Unlimited's fantasy action game Legendary has become a graphic novel (like a comic only you get to stroke your chin and go 'hmmm' while you read it) available now from indie publisher Top Cow Productions.

Legendary, the graphic novel, is written by Mark Waid - author of DC apocalypse tale Kingdom Come and Superman: Birthright and penciled by Top Cow house artist Martin Montiel.

The 96-page comic will flesh out main character Deckard's backstory - including how he came across (main MacGuffin of the game) Pandora's Box, how he came to terms with his powers and why the writers couldn't be arsed giving him a character name not already used in Blade Runner.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles