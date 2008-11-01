Legendary Backstory Revealed In Graphic Novel

Spark Unlimited's fantasy action game Legendary has become a graphic novel (like a comic only you get to stroke your chin and go 'hmmm' while you read it) available now from indie publisher Top Cow Productions.

Legendary, the graphic novel, is written by Mark Waid - author of DC apocalypse tale Kingdom Come and Superman: Birthright and penciled by Top Cow house artist Martin Montiel.

The 96-page comic will flesh out main character Deckard's backstory - including how he came across (main MacGuffin of the game) Pandora's Box, how he came to terms with his powers and why the writers couldn't be arsed giving him a character name not already used in Blade Runner.