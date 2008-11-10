Let's Child's Play 2008

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

It's 2008, and Child's Play is back. You know how it goes. Penny Arcade blow the bugle, you lot lead the charge, your sabres gifts for sick children, your steeds, piles of cash money. So expect to see a whole load of events, drives and pledges for this worthy cause over the next few months, as our much-maligned community/industry gets its act together to bring smiles to the faces of those stuck in children's hospitals across the US, Canada, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Egypt. You can donate to the cause right now if you'd like or, if you're a reader of this site, and live anywhere near Denver, we know something that may be of interest.

