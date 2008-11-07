Let's Look At Each Console's Attach Rates, Shall We?

A console's attach rate - or tie rate, whatever you want to call it - is an interesting statistic. It basically shows how many games, on average, are owned by each person that owns a particular console. That data can be interpreted any number of ways, but from where I'm sitting, it generally shows how much you're getting out of your console. If you're buying a ton of games, you're getting good use out of it. if you're not, it's probably sitting in a closet somewhere. So, let's take a look! Above is a chart, compiled by Gamasutra, showing not only each console's attach/tie rate, but also the break-down between first-party and third-party releases.
Exclusive: PS3, Xbox 360, Wii First/Third Party Game Attach Rate Exposed [Gamasutra]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink