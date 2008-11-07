Let's Look At Each Console's Attach Rates, Shall We?

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

A console's attach rate - or tie rate, whatever you want to call it - is an interesting statistic. It basically shows how many games, on average, are owned by each person that owns a particular console. That data can be interpreted any number of ways, but from where I'm sitting, it generally shows how much you're getting out of your console. If you're buying a ton of games, you're getting good use out of it. if you're not, it's probably sitting in a closet somewhere. So, let's take a look! Above is a chart, compiled by Gamasutra, showing not only each console's attach/tie rate, but also the break-down between first-party and third-party releases.

Exclusive: PS3, Xbox 360, Wii First/Third Party Game Attach Rate Exposed [Gamasutra]

