Let's Watch Every Single MK vs DC Fatality

Midway probably won't be happy at the lost rental revenues (why else would you pick the game up?), but whatever. Here's a clip showing every single fatality that can be performed in Mortal Kombat vs DC. Even the Joker's move that was cut from the US version. Some of them are pretty neat, but for a game involving comic book superheroes, we were hoping for a little showmanship.

[via MTV]

