Leveling Up In Rise of the Argonauts

Rise of the Argonauts lead designer Charlie Price explains the rather innovative leveling system in Codemasters and Liquid Entertainment's upcoming action RPG. While it's essentially just a points for powers system, painting it as a favour system, assigning points through deeds and having the character dedicate those deeds to the god of his or her choosing adds a degree of immersion to a system that generally pulls you right out of the game. An excellent example of dressing up a standard mechanic to make it seem like something entirely different. Nicely done.

