Lich King Launches In New York, London (People Show Up)

Not all World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King launches are ugly! Besides the San Francisco signing event, there are only three other midnight Blizzard-sponsored launches in the US: Austin, New York and Anaheim. According to game site Multiplayer, there were 20 people lined up in 45 degrees Fahrenheit cold by 5:00pm with the first lining up at midnight the night before yesterday. Across the pound, things reached fever pitch at London's Oxford Street HMV. An estimated 2,000 or 2,500 people lined up for the WoW expansion pack, breaking the store record set previously by World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade. Anyone else experience lines?

