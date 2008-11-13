The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Lich King Launches In New York, London (People Show Up)

Not all World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King launches are ugly! Besides the San Francisco signing event, there are only three other midnight Blizzard-sponsored launches in the US: Austin, New York and Anaheim. According to game site Multiplayer, there were 20 people lined up in 45 degrees Fahrenheit cold by 5:00pm with the first lining up at midnight the night before yesterday. Across the pound, things reached fever pitch at London's Oxford Street HMV. An estimated 2,000 or 2,500 people lined up for the WoW expansion pack, breaking the store record set previously by World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade. Anyone else experience lines?

'World of Warcraft' Fans Lining Up At NYC Launch [pictures] [Multiplayer]
Lich King launch event was UK's biggest [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles