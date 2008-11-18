Lich King Raids Already Defeated

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Well now that was fast. World of Warcraft's latest expansion hasn't even been out for a full week, and already the three new 25-man raids have been soundly trounced. The nameless European super-guild formed by the union of Nihilum and SK Gaming completed Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, and Obsidian Sanctum, all by Saturday. That's within three days of the expansion's launch. The raiders' concerns echo my own quite succinctly.

We are proud to declare that all WOTLK PVE raid content has now been cleared. This is both a moment of triumph and a cause for concern. The question in all our minds right now is if we could do this, how soon until the rest of the top guilds in the world clear all the raid content that WOTLK has to offer? Did Blizzard miscalculate in the tuning of these encounters? Or is this Blizzard folding under the weight of a large casual player base that demands to be on equal footing with end-game raiders?

Granted, SK Gaming and Nihilum have long since transcended humanity, having become one with their server, but three days is completely ridiculous. I expect some difficulty tuning coming in the near future.

