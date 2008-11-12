Lionhead Promises Big Fable II News Next Week

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Lionhead is teasing big news about their epic RPG Fable II next week, and quite frankly I find it in rather bad taste. Run the quote.

Normally, we don't like to tease too much. You know, all this hype being generated by teasing the announcement that there will be an announcement in X-number of days. Who cares? But in this day and age where a gazillion titles are asking for your attention, I felt it might be the right thing to do on the blog. We've got some G o o d [Good]news for all Fable II fans next week, dare I even say it's quite a big announcement? Yes of course I dare say it's a big announcement regarding Fable II, next week!

I like that they try to make up for the teasing by showing you a picture of a custom Fable II 360 you can never have. Classy!

Fable II: Upcoming Announcement [Fable II Dev Blog]

Comments

  • charlie_s123 @Chaz123

    A patch to fix the Bloodstone glitch would be good news.

    Perhaps then I could play the game which I paid for.

    Chaz

    0
  • ShredTheSilence Guest

    G O O D (Good) News would be fixing the most stupid Gamebreaking glitch of Fable 2. How they missed the bloodstone glitch in the what 6-8 months of testing is beyond comprehension.

    0

