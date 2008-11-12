LittleBigMirrorsEdge Gives Us Faith In Side-scrolling

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Regardless of how Mirror's Edge will be received by critics — though it seems to be doing pretty well so far — it has certainly struck a chord with gamers. The first level from <em>Mirror's Edge recreated in Portal likely took a hell of a lot more work, but its counterpart creation in LittleBigPlanet is still charmingly impressive. As soon as EA releases a Faith Sackboy costume — which we're sure will be "premium" — the whole experience will be more complete.

