LittleBigPlanet As A Shmup

I knew LittleBigPlanet was versatile, but I didn't realise it was this versatile. Japanese PSN member RRR30000 has managed to recreate classic shoot-em up gameplay within the game, using a spaceship sticker and massive amounts of free time. It's truly an amazing accomplishment, recreating the entire first level from Gradius, complete with a boss fight at the end should you make it that far. The level name is Libidius.jp, and it's available for play as we speak. Go rate the hell out of this guy, he really deserves it.

