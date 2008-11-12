LittleBigPlanet Gets MotorStorm DLC

Mike was right. No way in hell Toro the cat was going to make it to the US as DLC for LittleBigPlanet. Poor guy just doesn't have the following in the West that he does in Japan. But as for all those other animal suits we showed you the other day? They are, as expected, going to be coming to the US PlayStation Store this Thursday. Along with a suitable replacement for Toro: MotorStorm dude. Or, as they're calling him, MotorStormer. Prices for the costumes will vary, with the "sack-eating plant" (which was designed by a fan via competition) free, the animal suits going for US99c (get all four for $US2.99) and MotorStormer going for the "really?" price of $US1.99.