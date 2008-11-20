LittleBigPlanet Gets Resistance DLC To Celebrate...Thanksgiving

You may as well settle in. Just like Rock Band and Guitar Hero, it looks like LittleBigPlanet will be bringing us enough DLC to justify multiple posts a week on the subject. Today's comes courtesy of Sony Japan, who - bless them - love to announce their DLC ahead of time. Next week, two new LBP costumes will be made available in Japan; a turkey head, and a Resistance 2 outfit. Given the timing, we'll assume that the turkey head is to symbolise thanksgiving, and given the particularly American nature of that holiday, we'll assume it'll be available in the US next week too. Can't see why it wouldn't bring the Chimera head along with it.

LittleBigPlanet [SCEJ, via Siliconera]