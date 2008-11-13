Look Ma, I'm A Death Knight!

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Merely an hour after returning triumphantly home fro the World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King launch at my local GameStop, and I'm already under the thrall of the Lich King himself. This is my new Death Knight, Quality, my old Paladin having given his life so that she could have a relatively good name. She joins the countless ranks of other Death Knights being created all around the world as we speak.

Servers are up, evil is rampant...it's a good day to be a bad person!

