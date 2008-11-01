Lord of the Rings Conquest Trailer

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Pandemic's attempt at Battlefrontin' the LOTR franchise, The Lord of The Rings: Conquest, is looking rather pleasing. I suppose it shouldn't be too surprising that bits of this trailer look so cinematic - much of the third film was essentially a really well done cut scene, after all.

Notable features here: 1) it does look a bit odd seeing Middle Earth wizards actually doing magic of the fingerzappy death ray variety 2) That Ent looks a lot more like a really angry pot plant than I remember from the films.

