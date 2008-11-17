LucasArts 'Optimistic' About Star Wars: The Old Republic

Developers BioWare and LucasArts are once again joining forces, this time for MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic. The still undated game is underdevelopment at Bioware's Austing studio, the both BioWare and LucasArts hope to put out a World of Warcraft killer. Both must be daunted by the task. "Daunted? I don't know if I'd use that word," said LucasArts online boss Tom Nichols. I'm bullish, I'm optimistic... It is, in a sense, overwhelming sometimes when you think about it, when you think about the amount of work that we have to do, and the amount of content that we're building, all the things you have to have in place to successfully launch a large-scale MMO: that's a lot of work, absolutely."

