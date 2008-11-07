Machinima Raises Millions

Despite the bruised economy Machinima.Com managed to raise $US3.85 million in capital from MK Capital and other private investors, the entertainment network announced today.

"Any company that is planning to launch a major video game or movie can't afford to overlook Machinima.com and its powerful reach in the gaming and entertainment communities," said Terri Perkins, media strategy director at Funcom, a leading independent developer and publisher of computer and console games. "We ran an InVideo ad campaign on the Machinima.com YouTube channel when we launched Age of Conan and the results were impressive, exceeding 2.37 percent click through rates."

Good news for machinma, I'm a long-time supporter of the in-game art form. It's nice to see that the one of the leaders in movement got such a huge injection of cash. Hopefully this will lead to a bigger push into mainstream media. There are still plenty of people out there who have never heard of Machinma, which is a shame.

Machinima.com Raises Millions to Drive Expansion

Advertisers Using Machinima.com to Launch Major Video Games and Movies



LOS ANGELES - November 6, 2008 - Machinima.com,the premier entertainment network for the video game generation, today announced it has received $3.85 million in capital from MK Capital and other private investors to help fund business expansion. The machinima genre has gained tremendous popularity during the past several years, and Machinima.com is attracting some of the world's largest technology, gaming and entertainment advertisers.

Machinima is the integration of filmmaking techniques, animation and videogame technologies to produce computer generated animation in real-time. Machinima.com is the undisputed leader in the category, providing news, articles, interviews and in-depth features on creating machinima as well as the largest selection of machinima videos from around the world. Many of the world's leading advertisers are leveraging Machinima.com's highly-engaged audience to drive significant results for their campaigns including: EA, Hewlett-Packard, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Paramount Pictures, Sega, Universal Studios and Warner Bros.

"This funding is an endorsement that Machinima.com is a next-generation online video-programming brand that not only delivers significant reach and video views, but also delivers an extremely high level of user engagement which is the key differentiator for online video brands - embeds, comments, ratings, etc." said Allen DeBevoise, Machinima.com chairman and CEO.

To assist in its expansion, Machinima.com recently appointed five influential, entertainment industry leaders and entrepreneurs to its Board of Directors that will govern the strategic direction of the company. The Board members include: Yair Landau, former head of Sony Pictures Digital, Joi Ito, CEO of Creative Commons, Matt Coffin, founder of LowerMyBills.com, Mark Terbeek, partner at MK Capital and Allen DeBevoise, CEO of Machinima.

"Machinima.com will continue to see growth as these advertisers are actively looking for effective ways to market new games and movies to this elusive and highly-engaged audience," said Mark Terbeek, partner at MK Capital. "MK Capital is excited to be on board during such an exciting growth period."

Machinima.com, is the premiere machinima entertainment network for the gamer generation showing user-generated and professional videos, gameplay and trailers from popular video games. The network comprised of highly-engaged gamers and content creators is the ninth most subscribed YouTube channel and serves more than 30 million videos views per month. Companies from the film, gaming and consumer industries are using Machinima.com as an advertising platform for launching new video games and movies and reaching gaming and film enthusiasts around the world. Current Machinima.com advertisers include: EA, Hewlett-Packard, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Paramount Pictures, Sega, Universal Studios and Warner Bros. To learn more, visit www.machinima.com or its YouTube channel at http://www.youtube.com/user/machinima.