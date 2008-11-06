Macross F English Teaches: 'I Like Middle-Aged Man'

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

With solid Macross games like Macross Ace Frontier out, now seems like good a time as any for some quality non-sequitur English study! In hopes of getting Macross Frontier nerds interested in the English language, we have this all too brief English study guide.

There are import basic words like "mouth" and "face," and there are English words Japanese people already know (like "smile") and loan words that have different meanings in Japanese (such as "hip," meaning "butt"). The really essential stuff is when sentences are strung together. Two examples given:

"He is between the two beauties."
"I like middle-aged man."

And middle-aged man likes you, too, both of you.


Let's Study Engrish [Atarashii Prelude - NSFW]

