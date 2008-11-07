Mad Catz To Bring Bass And Beats To Rock Band Wii

Rock Band has been very, very good to Mad Catz so far, and it's only getting better. Complimenting it's excellent line of music peripherals for the Xbox 360 version, the company has just entered into a multi-year licensing agreement agreement with Nintendo to create and distribute peripherals for the Wii version of the game. Two products for Nintendo's console will be introduced in early 2009 - the portable drum kit, and the Wii version of the bass guitar I've fallen in love with.

"We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Nintendo," said Darren Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mad Catz. "Together we will provide Rock Band fans the opportunity to enhance their gameplay with Mad Catz' premium instruments for Nintendo's extremely popular Wii system."

Incidentally, the agreement covers the entire known world except for Asia, so if you live in Asia and got all excited just now I am terribly sorry.

Mad Catz Enters into Multi-Year Licence Agreement with Nintendo for Wii Rock Band™ Peripherals

