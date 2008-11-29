Mario Kart & Wii Fit Get ELSPA Diamond Awards

Hey, guess what platform exclusive games have sold over a million copies in the UK recently? Why, it's Mario Kart Wii and Wii Fit, of course.

Trade organisation ELSPA has been counting the beans and both Wii titles have been selling like hot cakes made of chocolate-coated crack with porn sprinkles - making them eligible for ELSPA's coveted Diamond sales award.

The two games join other Diamond-rated games such as Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, Dr Kawashima's Brain Training and New Super Mario Bros. Only platform-exclusives are eligible for Diamond status, so GTA IV had to make do with a mere Double-Platinum despite selling about a bajillion copies in its first weekend.

Mario Kart and Wii Fit Hit Over 1M [EDGE]