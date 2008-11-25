The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Massive Gets Exclusive THQ In-Game Ad Contract

THQ has awarded Massive Inc. an exclusive contract to provide dynamic in-game advertisements for future THQ games.

Under the terms of the contract, Massive will provide ads with existing franchises like the Saint's Row series as well as as-yet-unannounced titles.

"With an open-world, mission-based game such as "Saints Row 2"," said Massive's Eric Bassman, "we can work creatively with advertisers to place their brands in new, edgy environments."

Massive and THQ Sign Multiyear Deal to Enable Dynamic In-Game Advertising Within THQ Titles [WebWire]

