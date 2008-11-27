The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Max Payne Hits Blu-Ray in January

An unrated version of Mark Wahlberg mediocrity Max Payne is set for a January release on Blu-ray.

The disc will include a picture-in-picture track, BD-Live connectivity, 1080p support and DTS-HD 5.1 surround. The suggested price will be $US40. With the price of coal sky rocketing, this could make for a great stocking stuffer for those naughtys on your list.

'Max Payne' Coming to Blu-ray

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles