Max Payne Hits Blu-Ray in January

An unrated version of Mark Wahlberg mediocrity Max Payne is set for a January release on Blu-ray.

The disc will include a picture-in-picture track, BD-Live connectivity, 1080p support and DTS-HD 5.1 surround. The suggested price will be $US40. With the price of coal sky rocketing, this could make for a great stocking stuffer for those naughtys on your list.

