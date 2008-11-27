Max Payne Hits Blu-Ray in January

An unrated version of Mark Wahlberg mediocrity Max Payne is set for a January release on Blu-ray.
The disc will include a picture-in-picture track, BD-Live connectivity, 1080p support and DTS-HD 5.1 surround. The suggested price will be $US40. With the price of coal sky rocketing, this could make for a great stocking stuffer for those naughtys on your list.
