The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

McGill - Still No Portable Xbox

Look, just let it go. There will not be a portable Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox 720, 180, 90 or any other combination of 'Xbox' and/or 90-degree increments.

Asked by Five'sThe Gadget Show in the UK about the possibility of a Microsoft handheld to compete with the Nintendo DS and PSP, Xbox UK's head of gaming & entertainment Stephen McGill put paid to the suggestion. Again.

"No thank you, we've got plenty going on with the 360," said McGill, "We don't want to get distracted by going into the handheld market."

Maybe if we all keep asking him, though..

Xbox handheld: only available in dreamland says Microsoft [The Gadget Show]

Comments

  • Russ Guest

    Wow! A portable Xbox built-in to the original controller!

    0
  • thurston wells Guest

    he forgot 540

    0
  • Enique Guest

    lire the x box 720 looks like 343 gulty spark

    0
  • daniel Guest

    it is AWSOME!!!!!!!!!!!! i want it for my b-day

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles