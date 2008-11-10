Meet the Announcer

Not officially, that is. But reader Bill M. stumbled across some third party concept art of Team Fortress 2, and I'd say it nails Ellen McClain perfectly. Well, wait ... not in that way.

Anyone with the Orange Box is familiar with McClain's voice, as she has roles in Half-Life 2, Team Fortress 2, and Portal (not only GLaDOS but also as the singer in "Still Alive.") So that's not news. But of all her roles, the Announcer is the one that most begs for a depiction (and I means besides the Bondage GLaDOS, too). And the idea of a stern, smoky, Selma-Bouvier-esque take-no-shit presence, appropriately garbed in red and blue, is as good a take as can be had.

There are some other takes on the TF2 classes within the link, plus a hilarious semi-shoop of Obama as the Spy and Joe the Plumber as the Engineer.

TF2 Fan Art [Buttface Makani, thanks Bill M.]