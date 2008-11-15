Meet The New Cave Story Hero, Same As The Old Cave Story Hero

Remember that Cave Story graphics comparison we ran a while back? Showing how the upcoming Wii version was making some slight, yet tasteful, changes to the way the game's characters looked? Got another one for you today. And it's probably the most radical, not to mention important, of the lot. Look at his little nose! And his little haircut! And the cute little details on his cute little cap! Melts the heart, it does.
